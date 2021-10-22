Michigan AG to Speak With Energy Customers in Battle Creek

Michigan's Attorney General is coming to Battle Creek to hear from energy customers who were negatively impacted by power outages.

Get our free mobile app

Over the summer Michigan was locked by several severe weather events. Those storms left residents without power, some for weeks. In August, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel began seeking input from state residents after back-to-back storms left thousands in the dark. Her efforts are focused on utility company's response times.

On August 13, 2021, the City of Sturgis declared a state of emergency. Power restoration crews estimated several weeks before some customers would have power restored.

Less than two weeks later, another storm system moved through the state leaving those who just had power restored, back in the dark. Branch, Hillsdale, and St. Joseph Counties were forced to declare states of emergency in response. Clean-up efforts became overwhelming. Power restoration dragged on for weeks.

Attorney General Nessel received nearly 4,500 responses from consumers after first launching the feedback initiative in August. The majority of respondents noted losing between $100 and $500 due to the power outages.

On Monday, October 25, 2021, Attorney General Nessel will hold a discussion from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Full Blast Auditorium in Battle Creek. The discussion is open to anyone, not just Battle Creek residents.

Those interested in attending g are asked to RSVP to . Those unable to attend, as well as residents statewide, are encouraged to share their outage experience online through the Department's Outage Feedback Form.