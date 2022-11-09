Here are Michigan’s 2022 Midterm Election Results

Yesterday, November 8th, 2022, Michiganders across the state lined up to cast their vote for the midterm elections.

As of right now, these are the results. We will continue to update as needed

Governor

On the ballot this year we had Gretchen Whitmer for the Democratic Party, Tudor Dixon for the Republican Party, Mary Buzuma for the Libertarian Party, Donna Brandenburg for the U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan, Kevin Hogan for the Green Party, and Daryl Simpson for the Natural Law Party.

Gretchen Whitmer has secured her victory with 53.3% of the vote. The others are as follows:

Tudor Dixon - 45.1%

Mary Buzuma - 0.9%

Donna Brandenburg - 0.4%

Kevin Hogan - 0.2%

Daryl Simpson - 0.1%

Proposals

Michigan Proposal 22-1, which sets new term limits for lawmakers and requires them to file personal financial disclosure reports:

Passed with 65.5% of the vote

Michigan Proposal 22-2, which legalizes early voting and ballot drop boxes:

Passed with 58.6% of the vote

Michigan Proposal 22-3, which adds the right to abortion and contraceptive use to Michigan's constitution:

Passed with 55.4% of the vote

Read the full language of each proposal here.

US House

As of right now, 11 of the 13 seats up for election have been called. I'll be focusing on the major parties for each district.

District 1, with 99% reporting

Jack Bergman , Republican Party 59.9%

, Republican Party 59.9% Bob Lorinser, Democratic Party 37.5%

District 2, with 99% reporting

John Moolenaar , Republican Party 63.8%

, Republican Party 63.8% Jerry Hilliar, Democratic Party 34.2%

District 3, with 86% reporting

John Gibbs, Republican Party 44.2%

Hillary Scholten, Democratic Party 52.5%

District 4, with 95% reporting

Bill Huizenga , Republican Party 55.7%

, Republican Party 55.7% Joseph Alfonso, Democratic Party 41.1%

District 5, with 91% reporting

Tim Walberg , Republican Party 62.7%

, Republican Party 62.7% Bart Goldberg, Democratic Party 34.7%

District 6, with 86% reporting

Whittney Williams, Republican Party 36.3%

Debbie Dingell, Democratic Party 63.7%

District 7, with 94% reporting

Tom Barrett, Republican Party 47.2%

Elissa Slotkin, Democratic Party 50.8%

District 8 - as of this moment has yet to be called with 74% reporting. But, so far:

Paul Junge, Republican Party 44.5%

Daniel Kildee, Democratic Party 51.3%

We will continue to monitor this and update you when it is officially called

District 9, with 95% reporting

Lisa McClain , Republican Party 64.2%

, Republican Party 64.2% Brian Jaye, Democratic Party 32.8%

District 10 - as of this moment has yet to be called with 99% reporting. But so far:

John James, Republican Party 49.9%

Carl Marlinga, Democratic Party 47.3%

We will continue to monitor this and update you when it is officially called.

District 11, with 98% reporting

Mark Ambrose, Republican Party 38.8%

Haley Stevens, Democratic Party 61.2%

District 12, with 66% reporting

Steven Elliott, Republican Party 23.4%

Rashida Tlaib, Democratic Party 73.7%

District 13, with 90% reporting

Martel Bivings, Republican Party 23.4%

Shri Thanedar, Democratic Party 71.6%

As of right now, that's 6 seats won for the Democratic Party and 5 seats won for the Republican Party.

You can learn more about how elections are called, how votes are counted, and more from ap.org.

