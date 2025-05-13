The unofficial kickoff to summer is almost here! Don't let travel and traffic delay the start of your summer fun.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) is expecting to see a record breaking number of vehicles on the road this holiday. So if you're planning to load up the kiddos and head to the lake house just know:

So are 1.3 million other Michiganders!

AAA released their yearly travel forecast for the 2025 Memorial Day weekend and predicts 45.1 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home between Thursday, May 22 and Monday, May 26 (Memorial Day).

This year’s domestic travel forecast is an increase of 1.4 million travelers compared to last year and sets a new Memorial Day weekend record. -AAA

Where Are We Going?

The automobile group says despite our current period of economic uncertainty and fluctuating gas prices Michiganders still prioritize travel and vacations as "essential"-- I know I certainly do! The most popular summer destinations among Michiganders include:

37% - Beach Destination

33% - National/state park

33% - Lake Destination

30% - City/Major Metro Destination

20% - Theme Park

If Mother's Day was any indicator of how things will shape up for summer expect plenty of beach traffic. I was recently in Holland, Michigan for Mother's Day and decided to stop by the beach at Holland State Park. Imagine my surprise being greeted with bumper-to-bumper traffic just to get into the parking lot!

Park rangers were out enforcing recreation passports, restrooms and concessions were open, and families with coolers had been camped out on the beach all day. Summer is practically here already and it's only mid-May! Which means our favorite theme park, Michigan's Adventure, is about to open their doors for the season too.

Avoid These Travel Times

WWMT says traffic data from INRIX shows the times you'll want to avoid traveling during the upcoming holiday:

Thursday, May 22 1:00 – 9:00 PM

1:00 – 9:00 PM Friday, May 23 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

12:00 PM – 8:00 PM Saturday, May 24 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Sunday, May 25 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Monday, May 26 (Memorial Day) 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

