Especially in this uncertain economic times it's imperative to pinch every penny. That's why I was so shocked to learn Michiganders are simply tossing their bottles and cans without collecting the 10 cent each deposit and return recycling rates are dwindling.

In this economy?! Every can counts.

Even as a West Michigan native I forget this store even existed and I'm saddened by all the deals I've already missed out on. Seriously, it practically pains me to pay full retail. Whether it be groceries, home goods, or clothing I'm always looking for a deal to save a few extra bucks.

Did you know about the secret Meijer outlet store?

Meijer Thrifty Outlet Meijer Thrifty Outlet via Google Maps loading...

It seems like one of West Michigan's best kept secrets. Inside an unassuming building off busy Alpine Ave. in Comstock Park, Michigan you'll find some of the best bargains around. While there's no signature Meijer signage out front the store simply says "Thrifty Outlet"-- if you know, you know.

I've never been myself, but in an 3-year old article from WZZM13 the store is described as,

the only store of its kind in West Michigan. Meijer stores from six states send their after-clearance and overflow items to the unassuming location on Alpine Avenue.

As with most clearance outlets you never know what you'll find. You can go back two weeks in a row and find an entirely different inventory; it just depends on the day.

I was recently reminded of the store's existence when I saw someone post their recent haul on social media. This person scored a super cute Michigan beach-themed hoodie for only $5! Who knows how much that would have retailed for in-stores, probably close to $40.

I'm kicking myself because I was just visiting the Grand Rapids-area too. Now I have to go back! Find the Thrifty Outlet at 4677 Alpine Ave NW in Comstock Park, Michigan.

