Making a quick Meijer run?

Even a simple trip to your local grocery store isn't so simple anymore. From dangerous parking lots to stinky, sticky bottle returns, I can think of a few ways Meijer could enhance the shopping experience for customers and fans.

What, you don't think a grocery store can have fans?

Try living in a state without one! The old adage is true: you really don't know what you've got until it's gone. I spent seven years living out of state, four of those were spent living in the Southwest corner of Missouri not far from the Walmart headquarters across the state line in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Read More: SWMI Finally Getting Long-Awaited Kroger Store

I can't tell you how bizarre it was living in "Walmart country" in Missouri when I was so used to living in "Meijer world" back in Michigan. I don't need to tell you this, but they are definitely not the same!

While I will always sing the praises of Meijer, we all know no multi-billion dollar corporation is perfect. Hear me out-- these 8 simple changes could take your Meijer shopping experience from 'meh' to marvelous:

8 Ways Your Meijer Experience Could Be Even Better We have a love-hate relationship with Michigan-based grocery chain Meijer. These 8 simple improvements could easily elevate your weekly shopping experience. Do you agree? Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

