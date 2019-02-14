Meet Sweet Lily From The SPCA of Southwest Michigan

This lovely puppy is looking for her forever home!

Meet swet Lily from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan! She is only 3 months old and would make an incredible family member for anyone! She is super loving and when you look into her eyes, you will melt with love. She will be a medium to large sized dog and is super pretty. she has great markings and is very gentle. If your home could be her forever home she is available for adoption!

Adoptions Are Done On A First Come First Serve Basis

Dogs and Cats adopted from SPCA of Southwest Michigan have received the following:*Spay or neuter surgery.

FVRCP vaccination, up-to-date at the time of adoption,

Preventative treatment for fleas and ticks,

One month of free pet medical insurance,

Microchip identification, transferred to adopter.

Maybe a pet may not fit into your life style right now, but you want to help support the SPCA and all the great work they are doing and you can! The SPCA is always in need of…

Blankets

Gently used blankets

Towels

Gently used towels

Kitty Litter

Dish soap

Laundry soap

Bleach

Pet toys

Pet treats

ABOUT THE SPCA: