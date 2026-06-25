Meet June Berry, The Adorable Puppy Ready For Her Forever Home
There’s nothing quite like a playful puppy to brighten your day. June Berry is here, waiting for a family to love her.
This is what the SPCA of Southwest Michigan had to say about June Berry.
She's very playful, cute, soft, and cuddly. Great dog for summer and playful...loves treats.
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Adopt June Berry from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Adoption Fee: $125 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.)
- Age: 10 Weeks old
- Gender: Female
- Size: Small Puppy
- Weight:?
- Shots up to date: Yes
- Spayed / Neutered: Yes
- OK With Other Pets: Yes
- Colors: Light brown and white
Tap here to get more info and photos of this adorable little pitty named June Berry.
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You can help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan by adopting and fostering, which will save lives. You can also donate. Your donations ensure that these adorable dogs and cats get the medical treatment and food they need to survive. If you're interested in volunteering, tap here. Thank you in advance. :)
SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
- Phone Number: 269-344-1474
- Email: info@spcaswmich.org
- Website: SPCAswmich.org
- Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM
- Click here for dogs available for adoption
- Click here for cats available for adoption
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