There’s nothing quite like a playful puppy to brighten your day. June Berry is here, waiting for a family to love her.

This is what the SPCA of Southwest Michigan had to say about June Berry.

She's very playful, cute, soft, and cuddly. Great dog for summer and playful...loves treats.

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Adopt June Berry from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Adoption Fee: $125 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.)

$125 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.) Age: 10 Weeks old

10 Weeks old Gender: Female

Female Size: Small Puppy

Small Puppy Weight: ?

? Shots up to date: Yes

Yes Spayed / Neutered: Yes

Yes OK With Other Pets: Yes

Yes Colors: Light brown and white

Tap here to get more info and photos of this adorable little pitty named June Berry.

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You can help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan by adopting and fostering, which will save lives. You can also donate. Your donations ensure that these adorable dogs and cats get the medical treatment and food they need to survive. If you're interested in volunteering, tap here. Thank you in advance. :)

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Phone Number: 269-344-1474

Email: info@spcaswmich.org

Website: SPCAswmich.org

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM

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Tap here to see all of the gorgeous dogs and cats featured on Dog Days.

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