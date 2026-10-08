A 40-pound bundle of joy with serious tug-of-war skills and a love for outdoor adventures. Butch needs an equally energetic family.

Meet Butch, an energetic, playful, sweet, and affectionate pup who is eager to engage. This adorable dog is very smart and already knows how to sit and shake. He's treat-motivated, generally good on leash, and does best with a harness.

This is what the SPCA of Southwest Michigan had to say about Butch.

Butch is a 1-year-old bundle of energy who is always ready for his next adventure! This playful guy loves getting out into the play yard, going for walks, and especially playing with toys. Tug-of-war is a favorite, and he can get pretty enthusiastic during playtime. Once he gets some of that energy out, Butch settles down nicely and has shown himself to be a sweet, affectionate boy.

The SPCA of Southwest Michigan goes on to say that Butch has BIG energy and an equally big personality. He loves playing with toys, tug-of-war, walks, play yard time, and zoomies.

Photo Courtesy of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan Photo Courtesy of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Pet-O-Ween: Southwest Michigan Pets in Costumes

Pet-O-Ween: Southwest Michigan Pets in Costumes

Adopt Butch from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Adoption Fee : $125.00 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.)

: $125.00 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.) Age : 1 year, 1 month

: 1 year, 1 month Gender : Male

: Male Size : Medium

: Medium Weight : 40 pounds

: 40 pounds Shots up to date : Yes

: Yes Spayed / Neutered : Yes

: Yes OK With Other Pets : Not sure

: Not sure Colors: Brown and white

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SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Phone Number: 269-344-1474

Email: info@spcaswmich.org

Website: SPCAswmich.org

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM

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