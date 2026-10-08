Butch Wants To Play, This Sweet Kalamazoo Dog Needs A Family
A 40-pound bundle of joy with serious tug-of-war skills and a love for outdoor adventures. Butch needs an equally energetic family.
Meet Butch, an energetic, playful, sweet, and affectionate pup who is eager to engage. This adorable dog is very smart and already knows how to sit and shake. He's treat-motivated, generally good on leash, and does best with a harness.
This is what the SPCA of Southwest Michigan had to say about Butch.
Butch is a 1-year-old bundle of energy who is always ready for his next adventure! This playful guy loves getting out into the play yard, going for walks, and especially playing with toys. Tug-of-war is a favorite, and he can get pretty enthusiastic during playtime. Once he gets some of that energy out, Butch settles down nicely and has shown himself to be a sweet, affectionate boy.
The SPCA of Southwest Michigan goes on to say that Butch has BIG energy and an equally big personality. He loves playing with toys, tug-of-war, walks, play yard time, and zoomies.
Pet-O-Ween: Southwest Michigan Pets in Costumes
Adopt Butch from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Adoption Fee: $125.00 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.)
- Age: 1 year, 1 month
- Gender: Male
- Size: Medium
- Weight: 40 pounds
- Shots up to date: Yes
- Spayed / Neutered: Yes
- OK With Other Pets: Not sure
- Colors: Brown and white
Tap here to get more info and see photos of Butch.
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SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
- Phone Number: 269-344-1474
- Email: info@spcaswmich.org
- Website: SPCAswmich.org
- Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM
- Click here for dogs available for adoption
- Click here for cats available for adoption
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