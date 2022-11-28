Medieval-Style Home Built In 1935 in Ohio Now Selling for $950k
Surrounded by woods, a house in Ohio has just hit the market for $950,000.
The home, located in Brecksville at 11324 Fitzwater Road, was built in 1935 and to this day includes a lot of the original features.
Inside, you'll find:
- 5 Bedrooms
- 7 Bathrooms
- Hardwood floors
- A pub/billiards room
And a lot more. You can see the full Zillow listing here. Personally, my favorite details are the stained glass windows and arched doorways. It almost feels like you're in a medieval-era home. Take a look:
Medieval-Style Home in Ohio Now Selling for $950k
Gorgeous, right? Now, if only I could find a spare $900,000+ lying around to buy it. If you happen to have that kind of money to spare and are interested in buying this home, contact the agents at Keller Williams Elevate: Diane Weseloh at 216-440-0432 or Justin M Weseloh at 216-832-9015.
Love old homes? Check out this beauty that was recently for sale in Mason, MI: