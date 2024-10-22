Many Michigan and Ohio families depend on school lunches to provide a nutritious meal for their kids during the school day. However, a massive recall of meat that could potentially be contaminated with Listeria is now affecting some schools in Michigan and Ohio.

Michigan And Ohio Schools Affected By Meat Recall Due To Listeria

According to the USDA Food and Inspection Service, more than 11.7 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry items have been recalled over potential listeria contamination. Listeria causes listeriosis, the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, and fatigue. The products were distributed to restaurants and institutions nationwide, including schools in Michigan and Ohio.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service says it's working diligently to identify all recalled products purchased by schools:

The products that went to these schools were not part of USDA’s National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs; schools also purchase food directly from other vendors. FSIS will continue to update this and the retail product list as it receives more information.

The preliminary list of schools has been released and will continue to be updated here. There have been no confirmed reports of illness related to the products. Anyone with questions about the recall can contact BrucePac at 503-874-3000. Consumers who have questions about food safety can call the USDA at 888-674-6854. Michigan and Ohio residents are also urged to check the list below for all products included in the BrucePac recall.

