Michigan is seeing a significant decline in winter illnesses that had recently spiked in the Great Lakes state. However, health officials are concerned that one highly contagious virus is spreading rapidly, and cases continue to climb in Michigan.

More Cases Of Dangerous And Deadly Disease Confirmed In Michigan

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), upper respiratory illnesses, such as flu, COVID-19, and RSV, are declining in Michigan and the U.S. But while those numbers are winding down, cases of another dangerous virus are rising and have turned deadly.

According to the Mid-Michigan District Health Department, a Montcalm County resident who recently traveled out of state has a confirmed case of measles. This is the fourth confirmed case of measles in the state.

Three other measles cases have been reported in other Michigan counties: one in Macomb County, one in Oakland County, and one in Kent County. More than 600 measles cases have been reported from 19 states (including Michigan), and two deaths have been confirmed from measles in the U.S. for the first time in a decade.

Measles is highly contagious, and someone can spread the infection before showing symptoms, which include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, white spots in the mouth, and a rash.

Health officials say the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way for residents to protect themselves against measles. According to the CDC, two doses of the measles vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles.

