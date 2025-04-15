While many winter illnesses that plagued Michigan are starting to see decreased cases in the state, health officials warn that another severe and highly contagious virus has impacted several counties in the Great Lakes state, and cases continue to rise.

Michigan Warned Cases Of Severe And Deadly Virus Continue To Rise

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), upper respiratory illnesses, such as flu, COVID-19, and RSV, are declining in Michigan and the U.S. However, experts warn of concerns as one virus that can cause serious illness and death continues to spread in Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Ingham County health officials have confirmed that a 1-year-old girl who recently traveled outside of Michigan has measles. Measles is highly contagious, and someone can spread the infection before showing symptoms, which include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, white spots in the mouth, and a rash. According to officials, possible exposure sites include the following:

Canva Canva loading...

April 4th

Tractor Supply (W Grand River Ave, Lansing)-6:00pm – 8:30 pm

April 5th

Okemos Farmer’s Market in Meridian Mall: 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Aldis, Okemos: 2:30pm – 6:00pm

April 6th

Towar Hart Baptist Church, East Lansing: 10:30 am – 2:00 pm (Went to infant room during service)

Toscana Restaurant, Lansing: 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm

April 8th

MSU Community Music School: 5:30 pm – 7:35 pm (bathroom)

University of Michigan Health- Sparrow Lansing ED: 6:00 pm – 10:30 pm

The baby girl from Ingham County is the fifth person in Michigan to contract the measles this year. Four other measles cases have been reported in other Michigan counties: one in Montcalm County, one in Macomb County, one in Oakland County, and one in Kent County.

The CDC has confirmed two deaths from measles in the U.S. this year. A third death remains under investigation.

Health officials say the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way for residents to protect themselves against measles.

Major Retail Chains In Michigan Shutting Down Locations In 2025 These retailers are closing stores in 2025 Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson