Marshall’s Adam Gase Wins Power Struggle; Interim GM of NY Jets

Marshall, Michigan is worlds apart from New York City, or even East Rutherford, New Jersey. But the small town boy from little 'ol Marshall, Adam Gase, for the moment is in charge of an National Football League franchise in the the largest market in the country.

The news broke just before lunch time on Wednesday that the NFL's New York Jets has fired their general manager, Mike Maccagnan and his top lieutenant and had put Gase in charge of team, at least temporarily. As the news filtered out, names were being mentioned as replacements, and speculation followed that Gase had won a power struggle between himself and Maccagnan.

ESPN's Rich Cimini wrote:

"The shake-up comes amid reports of internal discord in the organization. ESPN reported during the draft that friction had developed between Maccagnan and Gase because of disagreements over personnel during free agency. Both men denied that a rift had developed in their relationship, but sources said (Jets' CEO Christopher) Johnson was so concerned that he began spending more time at the Jets' facility to monitor the Gase-Maccagnan relationship. - ESPN.com

What makes the news all the more stunning is Maccagnan hired Gase and was given the green light by ownership to spend approximately $125 million (in guaranteed money) on free agent signings and to conduct the entire draft process just weeks ago.

Wednesday afternoon speculation as to a replacement for Maccagnan centers around Philadelphia Eagles executive Joe Douglas, a close friend of Gase's and NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah.