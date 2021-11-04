Nominate Your Favorite Marching Band in Southwest Michigan 2021

Let's show some love to the dedicated and hard-working high school band members, faculty, and parents.

As the regular football season comes to a close. Some schools are preparing for state finals. It's important to never overlook the bands that are not only supporting these football teams but also touring from one band competition to the next throughout Michigan. There's no tighter clique than band kids. A close second would probably be band parents. So, who's your favorite?

Only one nomination per marching band is necessary. For the sake of this poll "Southwest Michigan" will include the following counties only: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St Joseph, Branch, Allegan and Barry.

Nominations will end on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021. Voting runs from Thursday, November 11th through Sunday, November 21st. We'll publish the results and talk about them on the radio Monday morning, November 22nd.

In 2019 the Vicksburg Big Red Machine/Bulldogs grabbed the top spot. It was the Portage Northern Huskies that grabbed the top spot last year. Who will be the #1 marching band in Southwest Michigan according to your votes this year? We'll find out soon.

Did your high school's marching band make the Top 10 last year? Click the button below and find out.