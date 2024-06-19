From Vicksburg to Paw Paw, there are some very unusual items currently on Free Craigslist that you should check out.

5 Crazy Free Things on Craigslist in Southwest Michigan

5. Free Steeple in Paw Paw

It needs paint and you must remove it yourself. Sounds fun.

Steeple in Paw Paw Craigslist loading...

Check out this Craigslist post, see more photos and contact info by clicking here.

4. Upright Piano in Gun Lake

FREE! You move. This has a huge cast iron frame for the strings. It should have good scrap value. Come and get it!

Upright Piano in Gun Lake Craigslist loading...

Check out this Craigslist post and contact info by clicking here.

3. Free tote bin cages in Kalamazoo

I have several hundred tote bin cages that are being torn apart and thrown away. They make excellent firewood containers, they have all types of uses. I need them gone.

Free tote bin cages in Kalamazoo Craigslist loading...

Check out this Craigslist post, see more photos and contact info by clicking here.

2. Two Free Sheds in Vicksburg

This post is a little confusing as one of the sheds is made out of cement blocks.

2 Sheds in Vicksburg Craigslist loading...

Check out this Craigslist post, see more photos and contact info by clicking here.

1. Rubble Pile in Battle Creek

Assorted brick chunks, concrete chunks, cinder block chunks, it's a chunky pile. I have no use for it and need it gone. I'm willing to pay to have it removed for a reasonable price.

Rubble pile in Battle Creek Craigslist loading...

Check out this Craigslist post, see more photos and contact info by clicking here.

If you have seen something crazy for free or for sale on Craigslist in Southwest Michigan, share the link in the comments.

