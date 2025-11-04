Southwest Michigan high school band families, it's your time to shine. Nominate your favorite high school marching band.

There is nothing like a high school band family. If you know, you know. As we march into the home stretch of the 2025 high school marching band season, let's show our favorite bands some love. They not only keep us pumped up during varsity and sometimes junior varsity football and basketball games. They also travel all over the state of Michigan for band competitions. Band members and their supportive families are incredibly busy.

Nominations will run from Tuesday, November 4th, 2025, through Friday, November 7th. Only one nomination is necessary per high school band. Nominations do not count as votes. This poll will ONLY include high schools from the following Michigan counties...

Southwest Michigan High School Marching Band Polling Area

Van Buren

Kalamazoo

Calhoun

St Joseph

Branch

Allegan

Berrien

Barry

(Tap here if you don't see the nomination form)

Southwest Michigan High School Marching Band Poll

Nomination Period: Tuesday, November 4th, 2025, through Friday, November 7th.

Tuesday, November 4th, 2025, through Friday, November 7th. Voting Period: Friday, November 7th through Friday, November 21st at 5 AM.

Friday, November 7th through Friday, November 21st at 5 AM. Results: Announced and published Friday, November 21st at 8:30 am.

Below are the top 5 from last year's marching band poll.

5 Favorite Southwest Michigan Marching Bands - 2024

#5. Portage Northern Huskies received 5.61% of the vote.

received 5.61% of the vote. #4. Otsego Bulldogs received 6.68% of the vote.

received 6.68% of the vote. #3. Hartford High School received 7.39% of the vote.

received 7.39% of the vote. #2. Lakeview Spartans received 12.49% of the vote.

received 12.49% of the vote. #1. Delton Kellogg Panthers received 14.64% of the vote.

Click here to see the full poll results for 2025.

