America’s Largest Department Store Is Closing Michigan Locations

Many popular brands in Michigan announced massive closures in 2024, and the trend continues in 2025. America's largest department store has announced it will close more locations, including stores in Michigan.

Several major retail chains are closing locations in Michigan at a worrying pace. According to Retail Dive, the reasons behind these massive closures include bankruptcy, pushing more online sales, or stopping losing money from underperforming locations. And one struggling department store is getting smaller as it continues to deal with declining sales.

In 2024, Macy's announced its plans to close about 150 underperforming stores as part of its 'Bold New Chapter' strategy. The department store recently named 66 of the 150 stores it plans to close as part of its revitalization plan. Four locations in Michigan are on the list of stores closing for now and include the following:

  • Oakland Mall in Troy
  • Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights
  • Genesee Valley Center in Flint
  • Grand Traverse Mall in Traverse City

Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights closed on July 1, 2024, but Macy's remained open. According to the Macy's website, clearance sales will begin in January and run for approximately 8-12 weeks. No specific date has been announced for the closing of the locations. The company has said it plans to close about 150 by the end of next year, leaving 350 Macy's stores across the U.S. Check the list below for more retail chains closing locations in 2025.

