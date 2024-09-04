Many of our go-to places for shopping in Michigan have announced store closures and one more retailer is being added to that list. A beloved retail chain store is closing its doors to 150 stores, and Michigan stores may be impacted soon.

Retailer Will Permanently Close 150 Locations, Michigan Impacted

Many retail chains have announced that they will be closing stores such as Express, Gap, Foot Locker, and more. The reasons behind these massive closures include bankruptcy, pushing more online sales, or stopping losing money from underperforming locations. And another retailer has announced more stores will close permanently.

Macy's announced in February that it would shut down 150 underperforming stores over the next three years. The company initially said it would close 50 stores by the end of 2024 but will now close 55 stores. While Macy's has not yet released which store locations will be on the chopping block, the Daily Mail reports that workers have speculated whether or not their jobs are on the line, including Michigan locations.

Store closures in question include one in Newington, New Hampshire, one in Traverse City, Michigan, and one in Tampa, Florida, which could be set to close after the holidays. According to their plan, by 2026, just 350 Macy’s stores will be left nationwide. The company will focus on its successful Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury brands — luxury stores that have outperformed the Macy’s brand. It will open more, smaller versions of those stores over the next several years.

