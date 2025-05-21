Planning a visit to Mackinac Island this summer?

So is everyone else! According to the Inn on Mackinac Island nearly 1 million guests visit the island each year between the months of May to October, with the busiest months being July and August.

To accommodate the traffic flocking to one of the "Best Summer Tourist Destinations in the U.S." as chosen by USA Today's 10Best poll local ferry operators are expanding daily service to and from the island.

Here's What You Need to Know for 2025

There was a lot of change to Mackinac Island ferry service operations in 2024: companies were bought and sold, longtime ferry owner Bill Shepler passed away, and multiple ferries were put out of service due to mechanical and structural concerns.

Thankfully, visitors should not expect a repeat of the long lines and delays they were faced with last summer as ferry service to the island is starting to pick up. According to the Detroit Free Press,

Once peak season hits Shepler’s will start its annual fast turnaround, 15-minute departure schedule...Shepler's service expands to hourly... continuing through May 22. Then, until the end of August, departures increase again

How Much Do Ferry Tickets Cost?

Arnold Transit Co. offers roundtrip tickets for $34 for adults, $22 children ages 5-12, children 4 and under are free; the price to bring your own bike is $19 ($17 for travel, $2 Mackinac Island license fee). Shepler's Ferry offers roundtrip tickets for adults beginning at $34, children ages 5-12 are $24, kids 4 and under are free. Roundtrip bike transportation with Shepler's is $21. Important note: don't forget about mainland parking which is $10 daily at both Arnold and Shepler's lots.

