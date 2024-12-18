Changes Coming to Mackinac Bridge Crossing in 2025

Expect new changes the next time you cross the Mighty Mac.

Currently, Michigan's iconic Mackinac Bridge is the world's 7th longest suspension bridge at 26,372 feet long. Did you realize on a particularly windy day the deck could shift as much as 35 feet east or west due to high winds?! By design, of course.

If the thought of crossing the Mackinac Bridge is too intimidating the Mackinac Bridge Authority offers a service where for an extra fee bridge staff will drive your car across the bridge for you-- with you as the passenger!

Gephyrophobia or not, crossing the Mackinac Bridge is a rite of passage and something every Michigander must do at least once in their lifetime. We take so much pride in our bridge that you'll find it adorning sweatshirts, greeting cards, wine bottles, locally owned company logos, etc.

However, the next time you're traveling through the gateway to the Upper Peninsula you'll want to make sure you're aware of new changes taking effect in the coming year. According to MightyMac.org,

effective January 1, the Mackinac Bridge will no longer accept American Express cards and will add a 2.3% convenience fee for the use of other credit cards. This will add 9 cents to a $4 passenger vehicle crossing for those people paying by credit card.

Everything else is getting more expensive, why would we expect the Mackinac Bridge toll to be any different?

Currently, passenger vehicles pay $2.00 per axle (or $4 per car) to cross while all others such as busses, motorhomes, and tractor trailers pay a rate of $5 per axle. MacPasses are available to frequent bridge crossers. Accepted forms of payment as of this writing include: cash, credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, or Google Pay.

