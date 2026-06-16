Michigan residents are warned to check their recent Aldi purchases after more than 500,000 packages of macaroni and cheese have been recalled from stores.

FDA: Macaroni And Cheese Recalled From Aldi Stores In Michigan

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), mac and cheese sold at Aldi stores has been recalled because it may contain undeclared soy lecithin. This soy-derived ingredient can pose a risk to people with soy allergies or sensitivities. The recall has been classified as a Class II risk, meaning that using this “violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.” The following product is included in the recall:

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BEF Foods Inc., the product maker, initiated the voluntary recall on March 23, and the FDA classified it as a Class II recall on June 10.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, 58,405 cases of Park St. Deli Macaroni & Cheese are affected. Each case contains nine 20-ounce packages, bringing the total number of impacted packages to 525,645.

The plastic tubs of macaroni and cheese were sold inside paperboard sleeves. The code information for the impacted products can be found on the FDA's website.

The macaroni and cheese is the second cheesy, pasta-related product to be at the center of a recall this past week.

Alfredo sauce made by The Coffee Connexion Co. Inc. was issued the highest-possible risk recall in 41 states, including Michigan, due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The Alfredo sauce received its Class I recall, which the FDA states involves “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

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