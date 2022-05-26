Music Festival season is a time of year that some people are waiting for all year, saving up all kinds of money, and spamming the website for tickets the second they are available. Others are like myself, wanting to go to one of these festivals but not sure which one and when is the right time to spend $600 on a three day concert pass. Then there's the group who could literally care less and will probably never go to a music festival in their life.

There are all kinds of music festivals from Rolling loud who has multiple shows in multiple cities and countries to others like Lollapalooza, Made in America, and Lost Lands to name a few. Either way this is just a 3 day weekend full of music, food, drinks, wild party vibes, and mosh pits on a campground in the middle of nowhere. People of all ages cram in front of the 3 different stages and mingle around as various artists perform their sets.

The beauty of a festival is that their are so many artists there and you're not required to sit and listen to any act that you don't want to. You have to option to walk away, to go get food or drinks, or to find another set with a more appealing artist. Either way there is always something for you to do for 72 hours, including going back to take a nap or even to sleep overnight.

Lyrical Lemonade is joining the festival lineup and popping out with their Summer Smash Festival in Chicago, Illinois. The festival will be June 17th-June 19th at Douglas Park in Downtown Chicago. There will be 3 stages set up for various acts to perform at once as there will be over 60 artists there to perform. There will be food, drink, merchandise, and many other kinds of vendors on park grounds as well.

Headliners

Obviously, you probably are wondering which big name players will be in attendance and if some of your favorite artist will be there. Well with names as big as Post Malone, Playboi Carti, Wiz Khalifa, Polo G, G Herbo, Trippie Redd, 2 Chainz, Ski Mask The Slump God, Flo Melli, Lil Tecca, Key Glock, and BIA, I would say you're intrigued. There is even a joint set performance from Young Thug and Gunna in the lineup.

Some Others

Other Artist like Nardo Wick, Sheck Wes, $not, Rico Nasty, Famous Dex, Tink, Pollari, Roy French, Bad Neighbors, and many more will all have their stage time to shine. There is a long list of artists labeled on the flyer for the event and I'm sure that's not even the entire lineup. There will be plenty of stars at plenty of sets to enjoy all kinds of music.

Tickets

Tickets are already available for purchase on the summer smash website. They vary in price depending on what type of ticket package you select. You have the option to pay for a general admission ticket or to pay for a VIP ticket. VIP gives you access to all GA amenities plus expedited gate entry and merch access, private bars and food vendors, private air conditioned bathrooms, and side stage/elevated viewing options. They also have single day passes and 3-day weekend passes. There is also a media credential package available on their website.