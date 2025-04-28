Did You Know That Luther Vandross Once Lived in Kalamazoo?

One of the most legendary voices in music history went to Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

I personally remember hearing the incredible voice of Luther Vandross back in 1986 when his #15 hit "Stop to Love" hit the radio. Luther became a household name in 1990 when his song "Here and Now" became one of the most played wedding songs ever. Nobody could sing a love song like Luther. The entire 'Power of Love' album changed how I listened to music.

Before Luther Vandross started racking up huge hits with superstars like Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey, he came to Kalamazoo.

After graduating from high school in the Bronx, Luther attended Western Michigan University for a very short time. After about a semester and a half in Kalamazoo, he called his mom to tell her that he wanted to drop out of school to pursue his singing career. It turns out, Luther's father was a brilliant singer before he passed. Luther's mother knew that he had his father's talent, so she put her full support behind his decision to leave school.

I've searched the internet for photos and/or videos of Luther Vandross in Kalamazoo and came up empty. However, right after he left Kalamazoo, he ended up on the very first episode of Sesame Street. At least we can see what he looked like at that time.

This musical genius had his hands and voice in so many pieces of music from the 70s through the 2000s. He wrote, produced, and sang on songs by David Bowie, Chic, Sister Sledge, Roberta Flack, Cat Stevens, Chaka Khan, and the list goes on and on.

Kendrick Lamar recently released a song in honor of this legend simply titled "Luther."

If the Velvet Voice were still with us, he would have turned 74 on April 20th of this year.

If you are a Luther Vandross fan, I encourage you to listen to the "Power of Love" album. My favorite song on that album is "I Who Have Nothing" with Martha Wash.

You should also check out the 2024 documentary called "Never Too Much." The movie trailer is below.

