Love Skydiving At These Amazing Michigan Skydiving Locations

Skydiving is something I have wanted to try for years. Last year I was supposed to do a tandem jump with the U.S. Army Golden Knights, weather prohibited my opportunity. I look forward to the chance when it presents itself again. Getting psyched up to do the jump was a great experience, making the jump will be an experience I won't forget. If I am going to jump I am going to do it with the best in the world.

I think it's a crazy thought to jump out of a plane at 10,000+ feet. Everyone I know that has jumped says it's a cool experience. Many of my friends have done it many times. They keep going back, I might do the same after my first jump.

According to the Guinness World Records:

The fastest speed in speed skydiving (male) as approved by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale is 512.97 km/h (318.74 mph), achieved by Kyle Lobpries (USA) on 28 October 2021 in Eloy, Arizona, USA.

If you are seeking an adrenaline rush, skydiving might be your thing. The anticipation as you fly to your drop altitude has got to be intense for first time jumpers. Getting instruction, getting geared up, loading onto the plane, the ascent to drop altitude, opening the door, getting to the doorway with your tandem, and finally jumping. I can't wait. The freefall will depend on your altitude. When I jump I hope for a long free fall.

Enjoyfreefall says:

The lowest recorded altitude to open a parachute is 95ft for someone who falls at below terminal velocity (182 ft/s) and 800ft for someone who falls at terminal velocity. In theory, skydivers could open their parachute as low as 600ft when falling at terminal velocity, which, in practice, not even extreme athletes have tried to achieve so far.

When you jump, jump with a pro. Don't be a fool.

There are multiple locations throughout Michigan that you can experience a skydive.

Top Skydiving Experiences In Michigan

Motor City Skydiving - 7080 W Sherwood Rd, Fowlerville, MI 48836

Skydive Tecumseh - 8607 Cady Rd, Jackson, MI 49201

Midwest Freefall - 62912 Kunstman Rd, Ray, MI 48096

Skydive Grand Haven - 16448 Comstock St, Grand Haven, MI 49417

Skydive Allegan - 740 Grand St, Allegan, MI 49010

Wild Wind Skydivers - 4821 Janes Rd, Saginaw, MI 48601

Skydive Charlevoix - 111 Airport Dr, Charlevoix, MI 49720

Give it a try. I'm going to live life while I still have time. Check out the pics from my attempted jump with the U.S. Army Golden Knights.

Skydiving - Golden Knights Small peak behind the scenes.