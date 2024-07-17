7 Things People Love About Decatur, Michigan

From delicious ice cream and burgers to historical figures here are 7 fun facts that people love about the small village of Decatur according to your Facebook comments.

7 Fun Facts About Decatur, Michigan

7. "Decatur was once the celery capital of the United States" ~Judy Spradlin

Judy is correct, the nutrient-rich swampland that Decatur sits on made it ideal for celery crops. Kalamazoo was also once known as the celery capital of the U.S.

6. Some of the best ice cream can be found at the Hayloft.

Hayloft has been a favorite Decatur spot since 1978. They currently have the craziest ice cream-eating challenge. Get more info by clicking here.

5. Only Decatur people call the road that leads to Cassopolis, “Cass-Decatur Road." ~Paula Anders

She’s right. South of Valley Road it’s called Decatur Road. North of Valley Road it’s called New Swamp Road changing to Williams Street. I grew up in Decatur and called that road "Decatur-Cass Road" my entire life. I was wrong.

4. We have a fantastic camp on Lake of the Woods that brings in staff and campers from around the world! I have met some amazing people working for the camp. In addition, they have an LGBTQIA Family Camp session at the end of summer! I love living here! ~Danny Hossler

3. Laura's Burger Shack! BEST burgers around! ~Susan Mayer Yerrick Morrison

Laura's Little Burger Joint in Decatur was named the best affordable burger place in Michigan in 2019 and best hole in the wall burger place in America in 2024.

2. Fun fact: Ventriloquist Edgar Bergen is the Father of Actress Candace Bergen. ~Chelsey Renee

1950s Radio, TV, and Movie legend Edgar Bergen, father of Candace Bergen is from Decatur, Michigan. Click here for more info on this legend.

1. Sojourner Truth spoke in Decatur in 1882 when she was 108 years old. The Underground Railroad is nearby. ~Kelly Avery Brautigam

Sojourner Truth was born into slavery but became a civil rights and women's rights icon. Truth had strong Southwest Michigan roots and was laid to rest in Battle Creek.

