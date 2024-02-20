You probably don't know these fun facts about Decatur, Michigan.

Decatur's population, currently estimated at 1,640 in 2024 has been on a gradual yet steady decline since 2010 (1,807) according to World Population Review.

5 Fun Facts About Decatur, Michigan

#1. Decatur, Michigan was named after a war hero from the War of 1812.

Founded in 1847, this small Van Buren County village was named after war hero Stephen Decatur, Jr according to Kiddle.

Stephen Decatur Getty Images loading...

#2. Decatur, MI was Featured on the popular 70s TV show M.A.S.H.

A street sign out in the middle of nowhere on the TV show M.A.S.H. frequently showed "Decatur, MI." Someone had to have worked on the set of this TV show that once lived in Decatur. Click here to see the actual sign.

MASH Getty Images loading...

#3. Decatur once had a McDonald's and a strip club.

We can't find the exact date that McDonald's opened their doors in Decatur, but they weren't open very long. They officially closed their doors on January 1st, 2022. In the early to mid-2000s a popular bar/nightclub called Penny Lane Pub became a strip club called Scooters. It was later renamed Harley's Gentlemen's Club and closed permanently in 2019.

McDonald's and Harley's Gentlemen's Club in Decatur Google Street View and Dana Marshall loading...

#4. The Morris Murders of 1879.

Before true crime podcasts and Dateline, Decatur experienced a mysterious murder that haunts the area all these years later. This case not only involved the deaths of husband and wife Charles Henry Morris and Esther Jones Morris but also the horrific torture of a suspect who pleaded his innocence until the very end. Get more info on that story here.

Creepy old house in Decatur, Michigan Canva loading...

#5. Murphy Brown's dad is from Decatur.

OK, Edgar Bergen was wildly famous on his own. The old school building in Decatur was called the Edgar Bergen building for decades. And yes, he is the father of Candice Bergen who played Murphy Brown.

Edgar Bergen Getty Images loading...

Are there any Decatur, Michigan fun facts that you think should be in this article that we missed? Let us know in the comments.

