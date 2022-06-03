Man Hits Lotto Jackpot Twice in one Month at Kalamazoo Restaurant

After winning two different lottery jackpots in Kalamazoo, this Allegan County guy may be the luckiest man alive.

On April 20th, 2022 a 33-year-old man was on top of the world after learning he won $95,000 in the Club Keno The Jack game at one of the Kalamazoo Main Street Pub locations. As if that wasn't enough, less than a month later the same guy played the Jumbo Jackpot Slots Fast Cash in the same restaurant and won $1.27 million. According to ABC 12 News, the lucky Michigander could not believe he won,

When I saw the three jackpot symbols on the same row, I immediately got out my phone to scan the ticket on the lottery app. When I saw the amount come up on the screen, I turned to my friend and said: ‘You’re not going to believe this.’ I was speechless.

We don't know if that lucky West Michigan man purchased these lotto tickets at the West Main Street or Gull Road location of Main Street Pub. But we are pretty sure that he's probably not going back to work anytime soon.

It seems like a crazy coincidence that the same guy could win the lotto twice in his life, much less in the same month at the same location. However, we've heard multiple stories of lightning striking twice or even three times when it comes to lottery winnings. For example, a 24-year-old Jackson man won the lotto twice back in October of 2020. He won $5,000 and then $1 million. Then there's the anonymous Michigan lotto winner that won 3 times.

On May 4th, 2017 he won $178,078 by matching all 5 numbers in the Fantasy 5. Back in March, he won $105,000 playing the same lotto. But that's pocket change. In 2009, he won $499,907 also playing the Fantasy 5.

Do these people know something that we don't? Asking for a friend.

