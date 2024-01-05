An Illinois United States postal worker recently found a heart-breaking letter from 1943 that was never delivered. What came next was heart-warming.

A post office employee recently found a piece of mail addressed to Mr. and Mrs. Louis George. There were 2 problems with this letter. #1 There was no house number. #2 The letter was meant to be delivered 80 years ago. That's where this journey to reunite the letter with the family of Louis and Lavena George, who lived in DeKalb, Illinois began. After posting about this letter on social media a postal worker was able to track down family members of Louis and Lavena George on the other side of the U.S. After delivering the letter to a family member in Portland, Oregon the letter ended up in the hands of Jeanette, a living daughter of the Georges. She told WIFR was very touched and grateful for this letter that was sent from her father's first cousin expressing his condolences after the couple's daughter Evelyn passed away from Cystic Fibrosis,

A message from the past, seemingly showing up out of nowhere, that’s pretty incredible. I got emotional about it. I mean, losing a child is always horrific. It just sort of put me in touch with my parents’ grief and the losses my family went through before I was even born.

You can see photos of the letter as well as the family from back in the day by watching the video below from 23 News.

