9 Items You Legally Cannot Send in the Mail in Indiana

Are you mistakenly guilty of sending illegal items in the mail? You might want to check out this list just in case.

Hoosiers are banned from shipping any of the items through the United States Postal Service that you see below. If you're thinking about shipping any of these items...stop it. Many of us are guilty of shipping electronics without a second thought. Many electronics today have lithium batteries which can be very dangerous to ship due to an explosive hazard. Some of the items below are obvious while other items on the list will make you scratch your head.

Get our free mobile app

9 Items That You Absolutely Cannot Send in the Mail in Indiana You can click here and here for more information and to get a full list of U.S. Postal Restrictions.

The fact that the rule against shipping pets in the U.S. mail exists means people have already done this in the past. I can't wrap my head around why someone would think that it is ok to ship a living animal using the United States Postal Service.

The United States Postal Service Restricted Items from Domestic Shipping

Aerosols

Alcoholic Beverages

Cigarettes, Cigars, & Tobacco

Cremated Remains

Dry Ice

Firearms

Glues

Hand Sanitizer

Hemp Products (including CBD)

Lithium Batteries

Live Animals

Matches

Medicines & Prescription Drugs

Mercury

Nail Polish

Paint

Perfumes

Perishable Items

Poisons

Did you know about the new 2024 Indiana Law that will cost some Indiana drivers a $1,000 fine? Click here for more info.

A report was recently released that ranked the best high schools in Indiana for 2023. Did your high school get an A? See if it's on the list below.