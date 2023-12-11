The giving season is in full effect across the country and many people want to show gratitude to those who serve us every day. And showing love to our postal workers who deliver our daily mail are on the list of people we want to show our appreciation to. But, postal workers in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio could be putting their jobs on the line by accepting certain gifts this holiday season.

What Gifts Can You Give Postal Workers

Some simple things that we can give our postal workers without having to go to a store include shoveling our driveways and sidewalks for them, making sure letters and packages are addressed correctly, and being patient and kind with them during the busy holiday season. But, if you want to buy your mail carrier something for Christmas, there are some guidelines to follow. According to the Postal Service:

"Carriers are permitted to accept a gift worth $20 or less from a customer per occasion, such as Christmas. However, cash and cash equivalents, such as checks or gift cards that can be exchanged for cash, must never be accepted in any amount."

The Postal Service gift policy also states that an employee can't accept more than $50 worth of gifts in a year. So you're best bet is to buy a physical gift that's less than $50 for your mail carrier. While the most extreme case of a postal worker accepting a gift would cause them to lose their job, the likelihood that anyone running to the federal government over gift giving is likely slim.

