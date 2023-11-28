Have you mistakenly mailed a banned or non-mailable item? Some of these items might surprise you.

The United States Postal Service has banned Michiganders from mailing these items. So, don't even think about it. You would not believe some of the things people attempt to send through the mail. The USPS wants to clear this up for Michigan residents.

There are many items that the United States Postal Service considers Restricted, Prohibited, and/or non-mailable for the safety of its employees and customers. Did you know you can't send matches or cremated remains? You also can't send airbags or beer.

9 Items That You Absolutely Cannot Send in the Mail in Michigan Get a full list of U.S. Postal Restrictions and more information by clicking here and here.

I can't stress how alarming it is to think about the fact that people have tried to mail their pets. If you've ever tried this, please surrender your pets and leave the state of Michigan. I digress. Below is a full list of items that may be shipped with strict rules and restrictions as well as items that are completely banned from shipment according to the USPS.

Full List of Items Restricted from Domestic Shipping by the USPS

Aerosols

Alcoholic Beverages

Cigarettes, Cigars, & Tobacco

Cremated Remains

Dry Ice

Firearms

Glues

Hand Sanitizer

Hemp Products (including CBD)

Lithium Batteries

Live Animals

Matches

Medicines & Prescription Drugs

Mercury

Nail Polish

Paint

Perfumes

Perishable Items

Poisons

