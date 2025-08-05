Imagine dining where Abraham Lincoln once stopped. The Log Inn has stories to tell that stretch back nearly two centuries.

About 17 miles North of Evansville, Indiana, and the state border to Kentucky sits a historic restaurant called The Log Inn. The word historic is an understatement.

There's no way to tell for sure what exact day The Log Inn in Southern Indiana opened. After searching and searching, I can't even find the month that it opened for business. However, we know for sure that this iconic eatery opened its doors in 1825.

There are very few restaurants in the United States that can celebrate a 200th birthday. The Log Inn is one of the few, and boy, do they have stories to tell.

Part of this business's success back in the 1800s is directly connected to the first road built North of Evansville, which led to stagecoach traffic, according to The Log Inn website.

In the 1840's the Log Inn was one of the main stagecoach stops between Evansville and Vincennes.

Outside of being a rare business that survived through 2 centuries, its real claim to fame has to be the fact that Abraham Lincoln once stopped here, according to The Log Inn,

Abraham Lincoln stopped here in November 1844 en route back home from Evansville. He was on a campaign tour speaking for "Clay for President" on the Clay Whig party ticket.

Indiana's Oldest Restaurant: The Log Inn

Location: 12491 County Road 200 East in Haubstadt, Indiana.

12491 County Road 200 East in Haubstadt, Indiana. Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 4 PM - 9 PM, Friday & Saturday 4 PM - 10 PM, Closed on Sunday and Monday.

Tap here for more information on The Log Inn, including their menu.

Let's take a look back in time at Michigan taverns below.

