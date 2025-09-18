How Can I Watch Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens?

With the Lions and Ravens clashing on Monday Night Football, fans can expect a real showdown as two high-scoring teams take the field.

The Detroit Lions had a monster of a comeback against the Chicago Bears last week. How will they do against the Baltimore Ravens' number 1 scoring offense on Monday Night?

The 1-1 Baltimore Ravens average 40.5 points per game after their 40-41 loss to the Buffalo Bills and 41-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns.  After the first 2 weeks of this season, the Ravens are number 1 in points scored per game.

The Lions are third in scoring with an average of 32.5 points per game after their 52-21 victory over the Chicago Bears.  This Monday night game might break a scoring record.

 

When is the Detroit Lions Game this week?

The Detroit Lions travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in Week 3 of the 2025/2026 NFL season, on Monday Night Football.  Kick off is this Monday Night at 8:15.

 

How can I watch this week's Detroit Lions game?

Finding the game has become a complicated mess every week.  That's why we've provided a list of all Michigan TV stations and streaming apps that will carry this game below.

 

 

What TV channel will play the Detroit Lions vs. the Baltimore Ravens game?

  • ESPN on Cable
  • Alpena: WBKB-DT3 - Channel 11.3
  • Detroit: WXYZ - Channel 7
  • Flint-Saginaw-Bay City: WJRT - Channel 12.
  • Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek: WOTV - Channel 4 and 41
  • Lansing: WLAJ - Channel 53.
  • Traverse City-Cadillac: WGTU - Channel 29

 

What other networks and apps are streaming the Detroit Lions vs. the Chicago Bears game?

  • ESPN
  • ESPN Deportes
  • Sling TV
  • Hulu + Live TV
  • NFL+
  • NFL Sunday Ticket
  • Fubo
  • YouTube TV

You will need a paid subscription to all of the apps listed above.

 

