How Can I Watch Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens?
With the Lions and Ravens clashing on Monday Night Football, fans can expect a real showdown as two high-scoring teams take the field.
The Detroit Lions had a monster of a comeback against the Chicago Bears last week. How will they do against the Baltimore Ravens' number 1 scoring offense on Monday Night?
The 1-1 Baltimore Ravens average 40.5 points per game after their 40-41 loss to the Buffalo Bills and 41-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns. After the first 2 weeks of this season, the Ravens are number 1 in points scored per game.
The Lions are third in scoring with an average of 32.5 points per game after their 52-21 victory over the Chicago Bears. This Monday night game might break a scoring record.
When is the Detroit Lions Game this week?
The Detroit Lions travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in Week 3 of the 2025/2026 NFL season, on Monday Night Football. Kick off is this Monday Night at 8:15.
How can I watch this week's Detroit Lions game?
Finding the game has become a complicated mess every week. That's why we've provided a list of all Michigan TV stations and streaming apps that will carry this game below.
READ MORE: Comstock High Earns Detroit Lions $15K Touchdown For Your Town Grant
What TV channel will play the Detroit Lions vs. the Baltimore Ravens game?
- ESPN on Cable
- Alpena: WBKB-DT3 - Channel 11.3
- Detroit: WXYZ - Channel 7
- Flint-Saginaw-Bay City: WJRT - Channel 12.
- Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek: WOTV - Channel 4 and 41
- Lansing: WLAJ - Channel 53.
- Traverse City-Cadillac: WGTU - Channel 29
What other networks and apps are streaming the Detroit Lions vs. the Chicago Bears game?
- ESPN
- ESPN Deportes
- Sling TV
- Hulu + Live TV
- NFL+
- NFL Sunday Ticket
- Fubo
- YouTube TV
You will need a paid subscription to all of the apps listed above.
Christen Harper, The Soon-To-Be Mrs. Jared Goff
Gallery Credit: Getty Images
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff's $10.5M Mansion
Gallery Credit: George McIntyre