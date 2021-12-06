Let the Snow Fly as Winter Officially Begins December 21

Winter officially begins on December 21 and that's only days away as most everyone gets ready for Christmas.

When I was a kid, I couldn't wait for big snow days. I'm talking about days with 2 or 3 feet of snow on the ground and nothing but great times.

Even to this day, there are 5 things I love to do during a major snowfall or snowstorm. Are you ready for my top 5 favorite things to do in the snow:

1. Making a snow angel. It's so much fun just dressing warm and then going outside to make snow angels on the ground and in the snow. And everyone can do this! Just lay on your back and move your arms up and down and your legs from side to side and you'll see the most perfect snow angel once you stand up.

2. Building a snowman. Always do this on the first day of a major snowfall. Why? Best packing snow ever and so easy to make a snowman. This requires the whole family because the bottom is the heaviest to roll. Once that part is done, roll the middle section and then the top section and place them both on top of each other. And then decorate your snowman just the way you picture it.

3. Snowball fight. I'm not talking about ice snow balls or anything like that. Just be careful and use caution. There's a right way to do this and a wrong way. Make it fun so no one gets hurt. And one more thing, stand at least 20 to 30 feet apart and let them fly.

4. Sledding. One of my favorites on the list. Find the perfect snow covered hill and put the sleds, saucers, and toboggan in your vehicle and off you go for a day full of winter fun. Sledding is a blast, especially when you pack your toboggan with lots of people.

5. Searching for strange footprints. I like to stomp around in snow just to see what kind of footprints I can see. And then sometimes I'll look for deer footprints and even rabbit footprints as well. I'll even follow them for a while just to see if I can catch up to them. Of course that never happens!.

What are some of your favorite things to do in snow?