Labor Issues Spark Fears of Michigan Kroger Closures

Tensions are at an all time high as labor disputes cause four Kroger stores to shut down as workers staged a walkout.

According to MSN contributor Priscilla Nyathi and WCRZ the grocery giant, which has nearly 120 locations in Michigan, is facing complaints from workers for low wages, long hours, and dwindling benefits.

Get our free mobile app

What's Happening with Kroger?

As the state of the U.S. economy continues to falter and the workforce remains understaffed negotiations between Kroger execs and workers for increased pay and benefits has begun to crumble. According to Nyathi,

The Kroger walkout is one piece of a broader union resurgence. In Indiana, 8,000 Kroger employees rejected a contract by a 74% margin, authorizing strike action. Nationally, union petitions and victories are at multi-year levels.

Staff at 4 Kroger locations across California and the Pacific Northwest have been fighting alongside union reps but ultimately decided to stage a walkout as negotiations stalled. Similarly, WCRZ reports employees at Indiana Kroger locations have rejected the company's most recent contract offer but workers have not authorized a strike at this time.

What About Michigan's Stores?

According to Detroit's WXYZ unionized Kroger employees in Michigan and members of United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 951 ratified a new contract in June 2024 which increased wages and benefits, so there should be no threat of store closings in the Mitten.

The news outlet included a statement from a media release from Ken DeLuca, President of the Kroger Michigan Division,

Our commitment to our team extends beyond offering excellent wages and benefits, including health care and pensions, enhancing the career paths for our dedicated team members...As a pivotal employer in Michigan, we pledge to consistently supply our community with accessible and reasonably priced fresh groceries and vital products

Built For His Daughter, Kroger Mansion Sits On 13 Acres In Ohio Located in Cincinnati the 8 bedroom, 10 bathroom Kroger estate is listed for nearly $6 million. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon