Many Indiana residents keep frozen shrimp on hand to create a tasty appetizer or enjoy as the main course. However, residents are warned to check their freezers for frozen shrimp that could cause serious health problems.

Major Retailer In Indiana Recalls Thousands Of Pounds Of Shrimp

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), more than 85,000 bags of shrimp are being recalled due to concerns that they may have been contaminated with the radioactive element cesium-137. The frozen shrimp was sold at Kroger stores in over 30 states, including Indiana.

The FDA said low-level radiation exposure over time can lead to serious health complications. The recalled Kroger products are as follows:

Shrimp Bowl Cooked Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce (7 ounces)

UPC: 011110622952 Lot Numbers: 11325-H3A1, 11425-H3A1, 11525-H3A1, and 11625-H3A1 Best By Dates: 04/22/2027, 04/23/2027, 04/24/2027, and 04/25/2027

011110622952 11325-H3A1, 11425-H3A1, 11525-H3A1, and 11625-H3A1 04/22/2027, 04/23/2027, 04/24/2027, and 04/25/2027 Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce (17 ounces)

UPC: 011110624840 Lot Numbers: 13725-H3A1 and 13825-H3A1 Best By Dates: 05/16/2027 and 05/17/2027

011110624840 13725-H3A1 and 13825-H3A1 05/16/2027 and 05/17/2027 Kroger Cooked Jumbo Tail-On, Peeled & Deveined 16/25 Shrimp

UPC: 011110649812 Lot Numbers: 11925-H3A1 and 12025-H3A1 Best By Dates: 04/28/2027 and 04/29/2027

011110649812 11925-H3A1 and 12025-H3A1 04/28/2027 and 04/29/2027 Kroger Cooked Medium Tail-On, Peeled & Deveined 51/60 Shrimp

UPC: 011110967015 Lot Numbers: 12225-H3A1 and 12325-H3A1 Best By Dates: 05/01/2027 and 05/02/2027

The FDA announced no illnesses have been reported to date, but the contamination poses potential long-term cancer risks through repeated exposure.

Consumers who have purchased affected shrimp should not consume the product. Instead, the FDA advises that they should dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

