KFC Locations are Closing in Illinois & Indiana is Michigan Next?

As KFC locations are dwindling in the U.S., restaurants are abruptly closing all over the Midwest.

I was heartbroken when the KFC on Gull Road closed in 2023. Don't get me wrong, that location had the worst service in America. But the West Main KFC closed back in 2017 which leaves Kalamazoo with one location on South Westnedge and 2 in Battle Creek. The Three Rivers KFC also closed in 2023. Beyond those locations, you would have to drive South to Sturgis or North to Plainwell for a KFC Famous Bowl. If you love KFC like I do, I have bad news. It looks like KFC is in big trouble in the U.S.

KFC Closing, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Just two days ago it was confirmed that the EYM Chicken franchise that owns many KFC locations in the midwest shut a bunch of restaurants down according to nrn.com,

About 25 KFC restaurants have abruptly closed in various markets in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

This comes a month after the same company permanently closed 15 Pizza Hut locations in Northern Indiana and Ohio.

READ MORE: Another Business Files Bankruptcy, 2 Store Closures in Michigan

KFC only has 162 Michigan locations which is a drop in the chicken bucket compared to the number of Mcdonald's or Burger King locations in the Mitten. The numbers show that KFC is doing great in other parts of the world but not so great in North America. KFC has over 30,000 locations worldwide but less than 4,000 locations in the United States. KFC is closing an average of 35 restaurants a year. To put that in perspective, Subway has over 20,000 locations in the U.S. Even Dairy Queen has more locations than KFC.

KFC currently has 126 restaurants in Indiana, 148 in Illinois, and 198 in Ohio.

3 Popular Fast Food Places Not In Michigan Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Facebook