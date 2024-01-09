Kellogg&#8217;s Selling &#8216;Go Bloo&#8217; Fruit Loops to Celebrate Michigan Win

Kellogg’s Selling ‘Go Bloo’ Fruit Loops to Celebrate Michigan Win

Canva/ Kellogg's

Forget Michigan sports landing on a box of Wheaties, when you can change the entire look of Fruit Loops instead. Battle Creek, MI based Kellogg's Company has released a limited edition version of their Fruit Loops cereal box to celebrate a Michigan win. And it's already sold out once so if you're a Wolverines fan, you'll want to grab one while they last for a limited time.

Kellogg's
loading...

Kellogg's Celebrates Michigan Wolverines' Historic Win

The No.1-ranked Wolverines beat Washington 34-13 to win their first national championship since 1997. This year the Wolverines went 15-0, and is only one of four teams in NCAA history to accomplish it. So to celebrate that historic win, Kellogg's has released a limited edition cereal box.

Get our free mobile app

The box features maize and blue colored fruit loops and the 'Go Bloo' wording is a play on the iconic Toucan Sam's 'loopy language' according to a press release from Kellogg's. The side of the box also includes the Michigan Wolverines' fight song. The Wolverines' winged helmet is featured as well.

Kellogg's
loading...

How to Get A 'Go Bloo' Michigan Cereal Box

Kellogg's is only offering the Michigan National Championships Limited Edition Box Sleeve for a limited time. The company has already sold out of the boxes once but they are currently available for $18.17, the year that the University of Michigan was founded, Kellogg’s said. Their website states that cereal is not included with the box:

*Cereal Not Included: Please Note That This Is A Special Edition Box Sleeve Only. It's The Perfect Accessory To Proudly Showcase Your Support For The Wolverines Or A Gift For The Michigan Enthusiast In Your Life.

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals

Gallery Credit: John Robinson

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments

Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about).

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Filed Under: Battle Creek, cereal, Kellogg, Michigan, University of Michigan Football
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning, Michigan
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WKFR