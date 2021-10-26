KCC Hosts Virtual College Night In November

Kellogg Community College will be hosting a virtual College Night, free and open to the public. According to a release from KCC on Tuesday, new and transferring students will have the opportunity to talk with representatives from more than 60 educational institutions, academic departments and community organizations.

The KCC-sponsored, online event will take place on Tuesday, November 9th and will run from 6 to 7:30 PM, via an online EventHub portal that will be linked from the College Night web page at kellogg.edu/collegenight.

Although not an in-person event, prospective students will have the advantage of simply clicking the web pages that interest them. By clicking on a link to a school they’re interested in, they’ll also be able to gather information and materials online without assistance. Students will also have the option to speak to representatives.

In order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, this year is the first year that KCC will be hosting the event, virtually.

This year’s event will include representatives from nearly every major college and university in the state, as well as representatives from various branches of the U.S. military. Representatives from nearly two dozen academic departments at KCC, as well as from the Battle Creek Community Foundation and the Legacy Scholars program, will also be available.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with a number of organizations and departments offering educational scholarships.

For more information about this year’s virtual College Night, contact the KCC Admissions office at collegenight@kellogg.edu. Visit kellogg.edu/collegenight for a continually updated list of 2021 participating organizations and a list of suggested questions for new students to ask college reps during the event.