Woman Claims Kanye Told Her To Steal Car and Child in Indiana

A 28-year-old woman is behind bars after several car theft attempts that she blames on Kanye West.

Friday morning was not a normal day in Evansville, Indiana. In fact, it was far from normal. A witness working nearby saw the young woman walking from car to car, hopping in, and trying to drive off. The man stepped in when he saw the woman jump into a car that had a child in the back seat according to NBCI4.com,

He said he tried to pull the suspect out of the vehicle but couldn’t due to Smith still holding on to the gear shifter. That was when the woman (owner of the car) reportedly ran over and grabbed the suspect by the hair, pulling her out.

Woman arrested in Evansville, Indiana for attempted car theft Google Maps and Canva loading...

The owner of the car was on her way to drop her child off at daycare when she made a quick stop at a store when that terrifying incident unfolded. So, why did this happen and what does Kanye West have to do with it?

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show & Audience Getty Images loading...

To answer those questions we have to talk about what the suspect claimed and what the police learned. The suspect claimed that she was driving from Louisville, Kentucky to Evansville, Indiana when her car broke down leading her to hitchhike the rest of the way. She went on to tell police that Kanye West was communicating with her telepathically to steal cars.

The police later found her car. It wasn't broken down, it was wrecked. Also, law enforcement confirms that Kanye West did not communicate with her telepathically.

Side note: If Kanye West tells you to steal a car in real life or telepathically, don't do it.

