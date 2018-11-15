Kalamazoo’s X-mas Pub Crawl Is Coming To Town

Cheers to a Very Merry X-mas Pub Crawl.

I adore everything about the holidays, but I do find that there is not a lot of time to simply kick back with some friends and get a little crazy. That is why the Kalamazoo X-mas Pub crawl sounds like an awesome event to take part in!

Eventbrite.com announced...

The Innaguaral 12 Pubs of Christmas Bar Crawl is coming to town December 15th from 12-8pm. Grab your ugly sweater, onsie, Santa suit, or costume.

Ok, so that is December 15th from 12 pm to 8 pm, plenty of time to prepare. Get a sweater, get a sitter and get your tickets.

Tickets range from $10.00 to $20.00 depending on the size of your group and when you purchase the tickets. You can get your tickets at Harvey's on the Mall and they include...

What you get:

-Wristband for entry and food/drink specials -Drink specials at participating bars -No cover with you ticket purchase -Santa hat, while supplies last (online orders only)

-Everyone dressed in outrageous costumes!

Participating Bars

Harvey's On The Mall

The Union

GreenTop Tavern

Mangia Mangia

Papa Pete's

Grand Traverse Distilling

Final Gravity

More pubs will be taking part, and they will be announced soon, but heck that is a great list to start with!

And don't forget to make sure you have a safe ride home for this event!