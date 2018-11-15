Kalamazoo&#8217;s X-mas Pub Crawl Is Coming To Town

Kalamazoo’s X-mas Pub Crawl Is Coming To Town

Photo By: Uriel Sinai/Getty Images

Cheers to a Very Merry X-mas Pub Crawl.  

I adore everything about the holidays, but I do find that there is not a lot of time to simply kick back with some friends and get a little crazy. That is why the Kalamazoo X-mas Pub crawl sounds like an awesome event to take part in!

Eventbrite.com announced...

The Innaguaral 12 Pubs of Christmas Bar Crawl is coming to town December 15th from 12-8pm. Grab your ugly sweater, onsie, Santa suit, or costume.

Ok, so that is December 15th from 12 pm to 8 pm, plenty of time to prepare. Get a sweater, get a sitter and get your tickets.

Tickets range from $10.00 to $20.00 depending on the size of your group and when you purchase the tickets. You can get your tickets at Harvey's on the Mall and they include...

What you get:
-Wristband for entry and food/drink specials
-Drink specials at participating bars
-No cover with you ticket purchase
-Santa hat, while supplies last (online orders only)
-Everyone dressed in outrageous costumes!

Participating Bars

  • Harvey's On The Mall
  • The Union
  • GreenTop Tavern
  • Mangia Mangia
  • Papa Pete's
  • Grand Traverse Distilling
  • Final Gravity

More pubs will be taking part, and they will be announced soon, but heck that is a great  list to start with!

And don't forget to make sure you have a safe ride home for this event!

 

Categories: Articles

More From WKFR