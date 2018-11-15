Kalamazoo’s X-mas Pub Crawl Is Coming To Town
Cheers to a Very Merry X-mas Pub Crawl.
I adore everything about the holidays, but I do find that there is not a lot of time to simply kick back with some friends and get a little crazy. That is why the Kalamazoo X-mas Pub crawl sounds like an awesome event to take part in!
Eventbrite.com announced...
The Innaguaral 12 Pubs of Christmas Bar Crawl is coming to town December 15th from 12-8pm. Grab your ugly sweater, onsie, Santa suit, or costume.
Ok, so that is December 15th from 12 pm to 8 pm, plenty of time to prepare. Get a sweater, get a sitter and get your tickets.
Tickets range from $10.00 to $20.00 depending on the size of your group and when you purchase the tickets. You can get your tickets at Harvey's on the Mall and they include...
Participating Bars
- Harvey's On The Mall
- The Union
- GreenTop Tavern
- Mangia Mangia
- Papa Pete's
- Grand Traverse Distilling
- Final Gravity
More pubs will be taking part, and they will be announced soon, but heck that is a great list to start with!
And don't forget to make sure you have a safe ride home for this event!