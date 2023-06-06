Why, Yes. Of Course the Kalamazoo Public Library is on Tiktok

Do you know who needs more attention drawn to them? All public libraries.

I'm almost ashamed to admit this but, there was a long stretch in my adult life when I did not have a library card. Why do I feel ashamed? Because local libraries offer so much to their communities.

Take the Kalamazoo Public Library, for example. Not only can you check out books, audiobooks, videos, and more but, they also offer something called the Library of Things. Through the Library of Things, you can check out board games, karaoke machines, leaf blowers, stand-up mixers for baking, and even car diagnostic machines. They have it all.

And, it's all available for those who have a KPL card. It really is incredible.

Clearly, I'm a huge supporter of public libraries in general which is probably why I was so excited to see Kalamazoo Public Library pop up on my Tiktok feed.

Through their account, KPL is reminding locals that your library card can actually save you money:

To heck with Netflix, right? Honestly, it was only recently that I learned you could stream movies and music through your local library. It's definitely a great resource for those of us looking to cut down on our spending.

As well, they highlight upcoming events for the kids:

And share some "hard-hitting" library facts:

Now, they don't have a ton of followers (yet) but, that doesn't mean they shouldn't be highlighted.

From one book nerd to another, if you'd like to support your local library (in Kalamazoo) give the KPL a follow on Tiktok here.

Because I follow KPL on Tiktok, my feed is usually filled with other public libraries from across the country and I'm not complaining. So, even if you don't live in the Kalamazoo area, go ahead and search for your local library on the app. They probably have an account filled with other silly, informative clips.

