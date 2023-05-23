We are just a couple of weeks from the 2023 celebration of Pride in Kalamazoo.

Presented by OutFront Kalamazoo, this year's 2-day celebration is expected to be even more fabulous than last year, our first return to Pride since the start of the pandemic.

The Schedule

Friday, June 2nd, the festivities kick off at 6 pm and end at 12 am. Then, we're back at it again at noon on Saturday, June 3rd with the 2022 Miss Kalamazoo Pride winner, Yolanda DelFierce wrapping up that night at 11 pm.

Known as the Kalamazoo's dancing Latina, you can check out her Tiktok account below:

And, here's the full lineup from OutFront Kalamazoo:

Tickets:

There are a couple of different options for tickets.

Single-day passes will cost you $8 while the early-bird weekend pass is currently priced at $10. You can purchase both here. It'll be here before you know it so I wouldn't hesitate to buy tickets.

Across our nation, there seems to be an active push against those that are in the LGBTQ community. We've seen it with book bannings, actual state laws, and protests against privately hosted drag shows. Overall, it feels like there's a growing level of outward intolerance in some areas.

But, I'm happy to say, not here in Michigan. And, especially not in Kalamazoo.

OutFront Kalamazoo, a non-profit, has been working to create a safe community and advance social justice since their creation in 1987. Learn more about their programs and what they do in the community here.

And, we'll see you at Pride!

