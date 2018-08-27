Kalamazoo Planning ‘Graffiti Gardens’ For Street Artists

You see it a lot when trains pass you by, on bridges, and on buildings all over the city. Vandalization of public property by way of graffiti art. I personally love graffiti art and encourage street artists to continue to do what they do. At the same time, vandalizing something that is in use isn't cool and is a crime, but I understand it. Kalamazoo officials may also begin to understand it as well, as they are working on adding "graffiti parks" to Upjohn Park and Rockwell Park specifically designed for street artists to express their work, as reported by MLive.