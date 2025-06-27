Take A Peek Inside Kalamazoo’s $3.2 Million Dream Home
This Kalamazoo listing isn’t just about size; it’s a lifestyle choice, complete with a basketball court and luxurious pool. Let’s take a closer look.
Most of us who grew up in Kalamazoo couldn't fathom paying 3.2 million for a home. Sure, there may be a couple of wealthy residents among us. And to them, I say, congrats. For the rest of us, let's check out one of the most incredible homes we'll ever see for sale in Southwest Michigan and daydream a bit.
The most expensive home that is currently for sale sits on a gorgeous piece of property West of U.S. 131, tucked between Mattawan and Gobles. Scroll down to see the breathtaking photos of this Kalamazoo area mansion.
Most Expensive House For Sale in Kalamazoo (June 2025)
- Address: 10463 W H Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
- Price: $3,200,000
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 6 full bathrooms and 4 half bathrooms
- Total Rooms: 25
- Garage: 6-car garage
- Square feet: 8,591
- Price per square foot: $372
- Lot size: 28.5 acres
- Days on market: 53 days
- Year Home Was Built: 2012
- Listed by: Listed by Chad Van Horn and Brokered by Beacon Sotheby's International Realty
Most Expensive House For Sale in Kalamazoo
Gallery Credit: Photos by Chad Van Horn Brokered by Beacon Sotheby's International Realty
Whether you can afford this home or not, you owe it to yourself to check out all 130 photos on the listing by tapping here.
The photos just don't do this place justice. Check out some of the amenities according to Realtor.com.
A 5-acre lake, basketball court, and a resort-style pool deck with a gourmet kitchen, swim-up bar, and sun-bathing terrace afford you permission to host lavishly, from grand events to intimate gatherings, unbound by endless selections for entertainment.
