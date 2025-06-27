This Kalamazoo listing isn’t just about size; it’s a lifestyle choice, complete with a basketball court and luxurious pool. Let’s take a closer look.

Most of us who grew up in Kalamazoo couldn't fathom paying 3.2 million for a home. Sure, there may be a couple of wealthy residents among us. And to them, I say, congrats. For the rest of us, let's check out one of the most incredible homes we'll ever see for sale in Southwest Michigan and daydream a bit.

The most expensive home that is currently for sale sits on a gorgeous piece of property West of U.S. 131, tucked between Mattawan and Gobles. Scroll down to see the breathtaking photos of this Kalamazoo area mansion.

Most Expensive House For Sale in Kalamazoo (June 2025)

Address: 10463 W H Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

10463 W H Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009 Price: $3,200,000

$3,200,000 Bedrooms: 6

6 Bathrooms: 6 full bathrooms and 4 half bathrooms

6 full bathrooms and 4 half bathrooms Total Rooms: 25

25 Garage: 6-car garage

6-car garage Square feet: 8,591

8,591 Price per square foot: $372

$372 Lot size: 28.5 acres

28.5 acres Days on market: 53 days

53 days Year Home Was Built: 2012

2012 Listed by: Listed by Chad Van Horn and Brokered by Beacon Sotheby's International Realty

Most Expensive House For Sale in Kalamazoo Gallery Credit: Photos by Chad Van Horn Brokered by Beacon Sotheby's International Realty

Whether you can afford this home or not, you owe it to yourself to check out all 130 photos on the listing by tapping here.

The photos just don't do this place justice. Check out some of the amenities according to Realtor.com.

A 5-acre lake, basketball court, and a resort-style pool deck with a gourmet kitchen, swim-up bar, and sun-bathing terrace afford you permission to host lavishly, from grand events to intimate gatherings, unbound by endless selections for entertainment.

