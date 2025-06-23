Kalamazoo Native Jordan Klepper To Appear On Popular Game Show

Jordan Klepper is known for his role as a host on the Daily Show, but his journey is so much longer than the big screens. The former comedian who is cousins with famous actor and Western Michigan University alum Tim Allen has also had stints with smaller companies and comedy central before returning to his rotating host position on the daily show.

Get our free mobile app

Klepper's life started here in Kalamazoo, Michigan as his parents met at WMU and were introduced by her mother's cousin, Tim Allen. Jordan would eventually be born and grow up to attend Kalamazoo Central before obtaining two bachelor's degrees from Kalamazoo College for Math and Theatre.

This was just the beginning of his career but now after establishing himself in the entertainment industry, he's looking for another career boost. It may be coming soon as he will be making an appearance on a popular show this summer. He will be competing alongside another celebrity looking to raise money for charity.

Did You Know Kalamazoo's Jordan Klepper Will Be On Who Want's To Be A Millionaire?

Anyone remember watching Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? I do, and I remember thinking that if I got the chance to play, I could use some strategy and find myself $1 million richer. Unfortunately, I never got that opportunity, but Jordan Klepper is about to and is looking to make a difference through charity.

According to Mlive:

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and is looking to host celebrity pairs playing together at a chance to win $1 million for the charity of their choosing. Klepper will be paired with “The Daily Show” correspondent, Ronny Chieng.

The upcoming season will debut on ABC on July 23rd and Klepper will be looking to join “Full House” stars, John Stamos and Metro Detroit’s Dave Coulier, teamed up to win $250k. Coulier decided to donate his portion of winnings to the Children’s Hospital of Michigan.