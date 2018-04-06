Kalamazoo Is Looking For Heroes…Could It Be You?

Do you have what it takes to serve Southwest Michigan

Ever dreamed of being a true hero? Well, now that dream can become a reality! Kalamazoo Public Safety is hiring, and they may be looking for you! According to Kalamazoopublicsafety.org...

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is an organization that combines law enforcement and fire services into a unified organization with a goal of providing the highest level of professional public service to our community

So our officers take care of us in every way possible. If you have the heart, the courage and integrity this may the perfect job for you!

Public Safety will begin another hiring process for Public Safety Officer's in May 2018. Applicants can apply online starting on May 16, 2018. The application period closes on May 29, 2018. Fill out a “job interest card” to receive an automatic email when the process opens!

Pre-Employment Requirements

High School Diploma or GED equivalent

At least 21 years of age at the date of hire

20/20 correction in each eye; no color blindness

Possess a valid Michigan Driver’s License

U.S. citizen

Pass the (MCOLES) Pre-Employment Test

Salary

PO I $40,972

PSO I $45,034 (police & fire certified)

PSO II After first year $50,407

Maximum base salary of $68,228