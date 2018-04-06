Kalamazoo Is Looking For Heroes…Could It Be You?
Do you have what it takes to serve Southwest Michigan
Ever dreamed of being a true hero? Well, now that dream can become a reality! Kalamazoo Public Safety is hiring, and they may be looking for you! According to Kalamazoopublicsafety.org...
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is an organization that combines law enforcement and fire services into a unified organization with a goal of providing the highest level of professional public service to our community
So our officers take care of us in every way possible. If you have the heart, the courage and integrity this may the perfect job for you!
Public Safety will begin another hiring process for Public Safety Officer's in May 2018. Applicants can apply online starting on May 16, 2018. The application period closes on May 29, 2018. Fill out a “job interest card” to receive an automatic email when the process opens!
Pre-Employment Requirements
- High School Diploma or GED equivalent
- At least 21 years of age at the date of hire
- 20/20 correction in each eye; no color blindness
- Possess a valid Michigan Driver’s License
- U.S. citizen
- Pass the (MCOLES) Pre-Employment Test
Salary
- PO I $40,972
- PSO I $45,034 (police & fire certified)
- PSO II After first year $50,407
- Maximum base salary of $68,228
And the greatest bonus is that you will be a hero in our town!