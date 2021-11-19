Kalamazoo Police Find Suspect in Two Bank Robberies in Indiana Jail

A suspect in two Kalamazoo area bank robberies was located in an Indiana jail.

A joint investigation with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the FBI into two bank robberies within the city of Kalamazoo has led to a suspect being identified.

The first robbery occurred on October 27, 2021, when a male subject entered the Chase Bank, located at 141 East Michigan at 10:20 a.m. and demanded money while indicating that he had a gun. After the suspect received an undetermined amount of money, police say he fled the area on foot.

Just two days later, on October 29th, at 4:13 p.m., police say the same suspect entered the Community Promise Credit Union located at 1313 Portage Road, threatened tellers by saying he had bombs. The suspect is accused of demanding money, then fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says during the joint investigation, a suspect was identified, and investigators learned that he was in custody in Steuben County Indiana for unrelated charges.

Investigators traveled to Indiana and were able to gain a confession and seize additional evidence linking the suspect to the crimes. Charges were requested for the robberies.

On Thursday, November 18, 2021, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office issued two charges of Bank Robbery. The suspect, identified as a 35-year-old Kalamazoo man, is expected to be arraigned in Kalamazoo County.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 337-8994, or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

