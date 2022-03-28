Kalamazoo Man with Dementia has been Found and is Safe

Update: Found! 63-year-old Curtis Ray has been located and is safe.

The missing man suffers from dementia and was last seen heading toward downtown Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are asking for help locating a missing 63-year-old man. Curtis Ray suffers from dementia. Curtis is believed to have walked away from his family's home sometime between 11:00 p.m. on March 27, 2022, and 3:45 a.m. March 28, 2022.

Curtis left his home in the 600 block of Ada Street and walked towards the downtown Kalamazoo area. Curtis was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jogger style pants, and black boots.

Anyone with information on Curtis's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or the Kalamazoo area Silent Observer line at 269-343-2100.

Curtis Ray ~ Courtesy of The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Curtis Ray ~ Courtesy of The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety loading...