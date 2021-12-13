17-Year-Old Girl Missing from Kalamazoo Since November 11, 2021

A teen who may still be in the Kalamazoo area has been missing for over a month.

Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. Elizabeth Torres-Peterson has not been seen or heard from since November 11, 2021, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Elizabeth is described as a white female, standing 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 255 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Elizabeth is known to wear corrective eyeglasses but does not always were her glasses.

Elizabeth sometimes goes by the name 'Elizabeth Torres' and has dyed her hair bright red or orange in the past. Elizabeth alternates having her hair both curly and straight at times.

If you see Elizabeth or have information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 1-269-488-8911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Courtesy of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

